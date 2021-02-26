Govt. trying to intrude into private conversations: Asad

HYDERABAD

26 February 2021 23:41 IST

‘New social media rules based on vague grounds’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday accused the government of attempting to intrude into private conversations, even as he claimed that the new social media rules that seek to know content of such messages were based on vague grounds.

Taking to Twitter, and quoting a media report, Mr. Owaisi said that messaging services are end-to-end encrypted, meaning that only the sender and receiver of the message can view them. The Centre’s decision to find the originator of the message, which could be forwarded, was forcing messaging services to trace the originator on ‘vague grounds’, he said.

He explained that these ‘vague grounds’, those of “sovereignty/integrity of India, security of State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order”, could cover all types of lawful speech, from news reports on @PMOIndia’s weakness on Chinese intrusions to “Modi job do”.

He further stated that tracing messages could lead to spoofing “where bad actors can falsify originator information to frame innocents”, and pointed out that originators have no control over how many times the message could be forwarded.

Raising concerns on surveillance, he tweeted, “Govt already has too many powers to surveil. We don’t have privacy laws that protect us from a govt that constantly wants to know about our private conversations. There’s no parliamentary oversight or judicial or redress against abuse of power. These rules must be opposed.”