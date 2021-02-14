Govt. to withdraw SLP over land row

State asked to file review petition on the matter in HC

The Telangana government has decided to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) it had filed in Supreme Court questioning an order passed by the Telangana HC over a land dispute.

The SC bench dismissed the petition following its withdrawal, giving liberty to the State government to file a review petition on the matter in the HC.

In December 2020, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court, while disposing of two civil revision petitions and two contempt of court pleas, found fault with Sangareddy district Revenue officials for not complying with earlier orders to issue ownership document over five acres of land to two petitioners.

Holding three Revenue officials of Sangareddy guilty of contempt of court, the judge awarded two-month simple imprisonment to them and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each. The government was directed to initiate disciplinary action against them for not complying with the HC order. Challenging the HC order, the State government filed the SLP but eventually withdrew it to file a review in the HC again on the matter.

In a separate case, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the HC imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Deputy Commissioner of Mahabubnagar Prohibition and Excise department for not complying with the court order. The fine amount should be collected from the officer’s salary, the order said.

The P&E authorities seized a lorry of the petitioner accusing the latter of transporting jaggery allegedly for making ID liquor. The petitioner moved the HC that directed the authorities to release the vehicle after obtaining an undertaking from him. The petitioner filed the contempt case as the authorities declined to release the vehicle even after the court order.