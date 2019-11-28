Govt. to take policy decision on paddy disposal soon

The State government would soon take a policy decision on disposal of paddy to benefit the farmers and enable them get minimum support price.

The State Cabinet, which met here on Thursday, had an in depth discussion on paddy purchase. A fool-proof action plan would be formulated for the purchase of paddy, one of the three major crops in the State, along with cotton and maize. The farmers would be given an opportunity to market paddy anywhere in the country under the GST regime.

Disclosing the Cabinet decisions at a media conference, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues said the government did well in the execution of irrigation projects and it increased the agricultural yield. Under the Kaleswaram project, Godavari water was taken till Mid-Manair or Raja Rajeswari reservoir and they could impound 20.9 tmc water successfully. The Yellampally reservoir was being filled now and this would ensure that farmers could cultivate crops without a worry in the rabi season.

The government’s focus was now on marketing the three major crops. For cotton and maize, there is no issue as cotton would be procured by the CCI and the crop has demand in the international market. For maize too, local poultry industry would consume it as feed and farmers would get a good price.

There is, however, some concern about paddy procurement and hence, ₹7,000 crore was sanctioned to the Civil Supplies Corporation for paddy procurement and if required, loan component would be increased, Mr. Rao said.

The Cabinet also resolved to repair the badly damaged roads owing to the recent rains. While they would represent to the Centre for maintenance of national highway roads, the State government would take up repair of 27,000-km State highways and R&B roads on a war-footing and would be completed in three months. An amount of ₹571 crore has been sanctioned specially for road repairs, and tenders would be called avoiding black-listed contractors.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet resolved to bring an ordinance to facilitate appointment of MLAs and MLCs as chairpersons of 28 corporations and discussed Musi Riverfront project among other issues.