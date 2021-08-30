Govt. to study survival of Haritha Haram saplings

All saplings planted in 2019 and 2020 to be inspected by teams to estimate the survival percentages

The government has decided to carry out a study about the survival rate of saplings planted as part of the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme during the last two years, in order to review the results and plan for future.

A random survey will be conducted by the Forest department about the survival rate of saplings planted in the purview of Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments.

Special Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumar has on Monday, discussed the modalities of the survey through a video conference with the district Collectors. The random survey will be conducted simultaneously in all districts between September 1 and 15. Committees will be constituted headed by the District Forest Officers concerned, and teams will be formed with officials from Forest and the department concerned in order to carry out the survey.

All the saplings planted in 2019 and 2020 will be identified and inspected by the teams to estimate the survival percentages. The study will be done in block, linear and scattered plantations, as per the directions by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the previous Collectors’ conference, a statement informed.

Details such as number of saplings planted, number of saplings survived, average height of saplings, and the number of saplings replacing the dead plants will be collected. The plants were geo-tagged and their details were mentioned in the website of the Telangana Forest Management Information System. The survey will draw the details of the plants from the website, Ms.Shanti Kumari said.

PCCF R.Sobha, Director, Municipal Administration, Satyanarayana and other officials participated in the conference.