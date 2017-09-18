Govt. to set up IT hub at Nizamabad

The State Government has decided to set up an Information Technology hub in Nizamabad district. The Government will spend ₹25 crore on creating the necessary infrastructure in the IT hub which will also consist of an incubation centre. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation would be entrusted with the task of creating the necessary facilities for interested companies that come forward to set up their ventures in the proposed hub.

The IT hub at Nizamabad has been proposed as part of the State Government’s efforts to take the industry to two-tier cities and it follows the permission accorded for setting up of IT towers at Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar cities. The State Government has received letters of intent from more than 60 entrepreneurs, both local and from abroad, for setting up their ventures at Nizamabad. Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavita, accompanied by local MLA Ganesh Gupta handed over the letters of intent to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday. He said that Nizamabad, located at about 150 km from the State capital, had effective connectivity. in terms of roads and railways. This was in addition to the several engineering colleges that had been functioning in the district.

The district had a IIIT at Basar from where thousands of qualified graduates were coming out and this would form a strong base for the human resources required for the IT hub. The Minister said that the initial investments into the proposed hub would be from small and medium companies and the pace of investments would pick up once the operations stabilised.

The Government would provide necessary infrastructure and policy incentives for those coming to invest in the IT hub. He recalled that prospective investors were venturing to invest in the State after he held discussions with the NRIs seeking their support.

Ms. Kavita said that she had impressed upon the NRIs settled in several cities of the United States to invest in the State so that youth benefit with the venture. “Not just NRIs hailing from Telangana, those from other parts of the country too evinced interest in investing in the IT hub,” she said.