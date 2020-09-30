Govt. to reimburse deferred salary this month

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 22:20 IST

Different categories of employees, bureaucrats, ministers, MLAs, MLCs to benefit

Good news for employees, pensioners, All India Service officers and elected representatives including Ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

The State government has decided to make payments of the quantum of salaries that were held up for three months — March, April and May — following the strain on finances due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in instalments. The government, under the Sections 4 and 5 of the Telangana Disaster Management and Public, Health Emergency (special provisions) Act, 2020 has decided to defer payment of part of salaries/pensions payable to different categories of staff.

The government had decided to withhold payment of 75 per cent of salaries pertaining to Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairman of corporations and elected representatives nominated to different organisations while bureaucrats including the IAS and IPS officers had to put up with 40 per cent of the salaries. Pensioners and staff in other categories were subject to deferment of 50 per cent of their emoluments while it was 10 per cent in case of the fourth class, contract and outsourcing staff.

Though the payment of full salaries was restored a couple of months ago, there was uncertainty over the reimbursement of the salaries that were deferred to the staff. The government, however, released a schedule for reimbursement of the salaries on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the deferred pensions to pensioners would be paid in two instalments in October and November. The deferred portion of salaries/pensions/honorarium to employees of public sector undertakings, government-aided institutions/organisations would be paid on a par with the government employees/pensioners.

The reimbursement would be in four instalments for All India Service Officers, gazetted, non-gazetted, Class IV employees and contract and outsourcing staff, according to the order issued by Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.