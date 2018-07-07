Govt. to pay dues to rice-millers in phases

The State Government has assured rice millers that their dues on custom milling amounting to ₹292 crore will be paid in phases.

The assurance was given during a meeting convened by Ministers Eatala Rajender and K.T. Rama Rao with rice millers. Civil Supplies Corporation chairman P. Sudarshan Reddy and department commissioner Akun Sabharwal were also present during the discussions. The Ministers gave the assurance following the concerns expressed by millers over delay in reimbursement of dues. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mr. Sudarshan Reddy said Telangana is the only State where the government is purchasing full produce of farmers by paying the minimum support price by incurring huge expenditure and hence, there are delays in the release of dues to millers to whom paddy stocks were passed on for milling. This was explained to the millers with an assurance that the payment would be made in phases.

The millers in the meanwhile were asked to cooperate with the government in view of the anticipated rise in food grain output. as several major projects are lined up for completion in the coming months. The government which treats paddy cultivation as agri-based industry is concerned over the shut down of several rice mills. As against the 2,920 rice mills that existed in the past, the number had come down to 1,850 and the rice millers were accordingly asked to give suggestions for their revival.

They were also asked to study the best practices in rice procurement that are under implementation in different parts of the country so that the system in the State could be strengthened further. The officials concerned as well as the rice millers should explore options for selling rice to other States on the lines of the agreement entered into with Tamil Nadu during the previous season.

In addition, Mr. Rama Rao was particular that millers focus their attention on ensuring value addition to the produce and asked them to conduct a study in this regard. The request comes in the light of the State’s decision to promote food processing centre in each assembly constituency in the coming days.