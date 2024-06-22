Govt. to establish health hub near Shamshabad: CM

“The Telangana government is planning to establish a health hub near Shamshabad to turn Hyderabad into a medical tourism destination,” announced Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday during the 24th Foundation Day of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

The Chief Minister said that the health hub will have facilities that can provide the best treatment to anybody. Mr. Reddy lauded Indo-American Cancer Hospital’s dedication in providing cancer care to lakhs of patients over the last 24 years.

He acknowledged the hospital’s founding by N.T. Rama Rao and growth under N. Chandrababu Naidu. “The two Telugu States while competing with each other will stand as a testimony to the world in people’s welfare,” he said.

Radiation oncologist Nori Dattatreyudu recounted the hospital’s journey from its inception to its current stature. Hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked the Chief Minister for renewing the land lease, a matter pending for five years. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his father’s mission and expressed gratitude to the donors, and assured that the hospital would maintain its not-for-profit status while serving Telugu-speaking people from both States.

