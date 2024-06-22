GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. to establish health hub near Shamshabad: CM

Published - June 22, 2024 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on its 24th Foundation Day in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on its 24th Foundation Day in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

“The Telangana government is planning to establish a health hub near Shamshabad to turn Hyderabad into a medical tourism destination,” announced Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday during the 24th Foundation Day of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy being felicitated by chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on its 24th Foundation Day in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy being felicitated by chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on its 24th Foundation Day in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Chief Minister said that the health hub will have facilities that can provide the best treatment to anybody. Mr. Reddy lauded Indo-American Cancer Hospital’s dedication in providing cancer care to lakhs of patients over the last 24 years.

He acknowledged the hospital’s founding by N.T. Rama Rao and growth under N. Chandrababu Naidu. “The two Telugu States while competing with each other will stand as a testimony to the world in people’s welfare,” he said.

Radiation oncologist Nori Dattatreyudu recounted the hospital’s journey from its inception to its current stature. Hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked the Chief Minister for renewing the land lease, a matter pending for five years. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his father’s mission and expressed gratitude to the donors, and assured that the hospital would maintain its not-for-profit status while serving Telugu-speaking people from both States.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.