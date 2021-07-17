Govt. to consult legal experts on river boards

CM meets MPs to chalk out strategy

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is consulting legal experts on course open to the State government to keep implementation of the Central gazette notification on river water management boards at bay.

This was disclosed by a TRS MP at the end of a meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss its strategy to be adopted in the monsoon session of the Parliament from Monday.

A release of the CMO said Mr. Rao shared his mind with the participants of the meeting on the party stand that should be raised on various issues during the session. Mainly, he once again insisted that Telangana did not suffer injustice in irrigation sector due to projects taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

He asked the MPs to raise their voice in confronting the Centre on share of Telangana in river water whenever the opportunities provided themselves in both Houses of Parliament.

The unfulfilled promises of Centre during bifurcation of the State and other pending issues, mainly in civil supplies, should be highlighted. The MPs should submit memoranda to concerned Union Ministers, Mr. Rao told them.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, leader of TRS in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs in both Houses.