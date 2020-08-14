Govt. to blame for delay in wagon repair facility: BJP

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020 22:39 IST

‘State failed to provide sufficient land’

The TRS government is responsible for the delay in the setting up of the wagon repair factory at Kazipet by the Centre because it has been unable to provide sufficient land for the project, said Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. Party general secretary G. Premander Reddy said told the media that the Centre had also allocated ₹200 crore for the project but it could not be taken up because the land identified by the government was found to belong to the Endowments department.

Mr. Reddy advised IT and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao not to hurl accusations against the Central government when the blame was with the State government. The Minister had criticised the Centre for the delay in initiating the project six years after the formation of Telangana despite being assured during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a private railway wagon manufacturing unit on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The BJP leader claimed that it was the Centre’s policies that were helping the State receive private investments as it had happened the other day. The State government had been quite slow in providing land or funds for several railway projects across Telangana like the MMTS Phase II and also the extension of the line till Raigir to provide railway link to Yadadri, to name just two, he said.

Advertising

Advertising