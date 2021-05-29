Govt. to ask Centre to lift entire food grain produced in State

KCR asks agri officers to promote technique of tossing paddy seed for sowing

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State government will ask the Centre to lift the entire food grain produced in Telangana like Punjab.

He expressed unhappiness that the procurement of rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was cent per cent in Punjab but not so in Telangana. He will write a letter against the ‘bias’ shown by the Centre towards the State, Mr. Rao told an official meeting on Saturday to discuss the arrangements for the ensuing agricultural season.

Mr. Rao asked agriculture officers to promote the technique of tossing paddy seed on fields for sowing purposes instead of raising nurseries and taking up transplantation. This will save an expenditure of over ₹10,000 crore on one crore acres that farmers will cultivate in two crops. This will also result in additional yield of one to two quintals of paddy for every acre. The agriculture department should take up an extensive campaign on the technique to sensitise farmers, he said.

The system will help farmers cultivate paddy crop without even stepping into slush. It will reduce dependence on labour and water usage will also come down by 30 to 35%.

The crop will mature for harvest 10-15 days earlier.

In normal circumstances, he said that 25 kg seed was needed for every acre. But, this technique will require only eight kg. There was no time frame for supplying water after sowing of seed. It would be much better to wait for rains for natural wetting of the crop.

Mr. Rao said that the technique would be of much use to farmers in all zones, including the ayacut of Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects, lift irrigation schemes and borewells. He had studied the system from farmers in Khammam district and had himself reaped good harvest in his own fields. Machinery to spray the seed was also available in the market.

Warning against the availability of spurious seed, he called up the Director General of Police over phone and asked him to track down such sellers. The Inspector General of Intelligence was also asked to keep an eye on such manufacturers.

If agriculture officers were found to be in nexus with dealers of spurious seed, Mr. Rao said they should not only be dismissed from service but sent to jail for five years. The cover of genuine seed packets is QR coded and certified by government. Scanning by smartphones will disclose complete details of manufacturers.