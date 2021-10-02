Govt. suppressing opposition like Taliban: Revanth

Hyderabad

02 October 2021 21:26 IST

Congress leaders arrested across Telangana; Revanth house arrested

The ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren’ of the Congress to ‘expose’ the unfulfilled promises made to the youth by the TRS government saw arrests of Congress leaders across the city, including TPCC president Revanth Reddy, who was not allowed to move out of his house with the police laying siege.

Hundreds of policemen blocked the route leading to his residence ensuring he wouldn’t get out. Mr. Reddy, along with TPCC Political Affairs Committee convenor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders and hundreds of workers, staged a sit-in at his residence for quite a long time.

Mr. Reddy had a heated argument with the police asking them to show any order on his illegal house arrest. He said as a Parliament member, he had a right to visit his constituency and also participate in the party programme. However, the police said there was no permission for the programme. When asked about his house arrest, the police were mum.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy alleged that the government was behaving like ‘Taliban’, and asked if paying tributes to Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary was a crime in Telangana. “What is your problem if the Congress wants to garland Srikanth Chary statue?,” he asked further saying by deploying hundreds of policemen at Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar crossroads, the government was giving an impression as if it was an India-Pakistan border. With such actions, the Chief Minister has declared a war against all students and jobless youth, he said.

The TPCC chief announced that the ‘jung siren’ (war bugle) against TRS government’s anti-student and anti-youth policies has been sounded and the movement would now spread to all nooks and corners of Telangana in the next 67 days.

The Congress MP demanded that the KCR government immediately clear the fee reimbursement dues of over ₹4,000 crore and fill 1.91 lakh vacancies, identified by the Biswal Committee. The government should pay the promised unemployment allowance to all eligible persons with retrospective effect from December 2018.

Arrests since morning

Police prevented the Congress leaders to garland Srikanth Chary’s statue at LB Nagar and arrested TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi and Azmat Hussain when they turned up there. Mr. Yaskhi took serious objection and warned the police for their ‘overzealousness’. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud was arrested at Dilsukhnagar along with youth leaders Manvata Roy, Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor.

Indian Youth Congress national president B.V. Srinivas suffered injuries when the police lathi-charged to prevent his team that tried to garland Srikanth Chary’s statue. Senior leaders T. Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adi Srinivas were arrested in Sircilla district and moved to Chandurthi police station.