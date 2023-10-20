HamberMenu
Govt. staff draw rangoli in Telangana’s Khammam to spread voter awareness

October 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Women employees of the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here joined hands to spread awareness about the importance of voting. They drew colourful rangolis in impressive patterns on the sprawling premises of the IDOC to highlight the significance of exercising the franchise.

Impressed by the intricate rangoli designs, Collector V.P. Gautham commended the efforts of the women staff in publicising the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme through the traditional art.

A series of awareness programmes are being organised by the district administration to increase awareness among voters to exercise their franchise ahead of the November 30 Assembly polls.

