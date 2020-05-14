Govt. seeks HC nod to conduct deferred SSC exams

State government on Thursday sought permission of the Telangana High Court to conduct SSC examinations which were deferred following its orders in a PIL petition.

Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, in a counter affidavit, assured the HC that government was taking all precautions to ensure that the COVID pandemic did not spread to anyone in holding the examinations. Special buses would be arranged to ferry students to exam centres.

Parents and students would be permitted to travel to the centres in their own vehicles. Hall tickets would be treated as COVID-19 pass for movement. Students, who used to reside in hostels and went back to their homes, would be brought back with special transportation arrangements.

Parents of the students appearing for exams would be allowed to stay near the exam centres to pick up their wards. The SCS said if the order staying conducting of the SSC exams was not vacated, students community would suffer an irreparable damage.