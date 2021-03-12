TRS govt responsible for Bhainsa clashes: Kishan

HYDERABAD

12 March 2021 23:08 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Friday held the TRS gvernment and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao squarely responsible for the recent communal clashes in Bhainsa, more so, as they have been occurring every year.

Talking to media after visiting the injured undergoing treatment in a private hospital, he charged that the Bhaina town has become a hotbed for anti-social elements even for those from Maharashtra and accused the MIM of fomenting communal trouble.

Mr. Kishan Reddy stated that communal clashes hadecome the norm wherever the MIM held sway as in rest of the State people belonging to all communities have been living peacefully without much ado. His own party leaders are being threatened to leave the area and this is a reflection of the law and order situation and the government's control over the situation.

The Minister also claimed that the government was trying to hush up certain violent incidents including against minors and demanded a high level probe to ferret out the facts of the happenings there.