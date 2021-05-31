Govt. resorting to political blame game: Kishan

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 06:39 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy charged the TRS government with resorting to political blame game during the pandemic in targeting the Central government for the vaccine shortage and distribution on Sunday.

“The Centre has responded to the second wave crises decisively by ensuring oxygen supplies are met and key medicines like Remdesivir, drugs to treat black fungus are sufficiently supplied along with sufficient supply of ventilators. It is unfortunate that some responsible leaders have been blaming the Union government although 50% of vaccines is being supplied free to States. By December, we are sure to vaccinate the entire population,” he claimed.

Participating in a series of programmes including distribution of rations, inaugurating blood donation camps, COVID isolation facilities in the twin cities to commemorate seven years of NDA Government, Mr. Reddy also accused the TS Government of not distributing five kg free rations for April and May to the poor hit hard by the pandemic despite supplies being made available.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders across the State took part in various events to mark the day with senior leader G. Narayana Reddy distributing 23 oxygen concentrators in Bhongir Assembly constituency. These were provided by daughter of his friend, a sixth standard student Atluri Uma, studying in United States, with her savings. Eight oxygen concentrators are of 10-litre capacity and 15 are of 7-litre capacity.

One 10-litre capacity oxygen concentrator was handed over to Area Hospital of Bhongir, three would be distributed in each of the four mandals and two towns in the constituency. Remaining OCs would be given to revenue staff of Bhongir collectorate, police and public health centre.

In a separate event, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy participated in the COVID precautions-related material distribution kuje face masks and food material at Manchirevulakokapeta village. He claimed that the “timely actions” by Prime Minister Modi had ensured abatement of the second wave in the country which had spread like a wildfire.