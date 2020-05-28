Govt. ready to deal with rise in COVID-19 cases, says CS

Hyderabad

28 May 2020 22:53 IST

The State government has geared up to effectively deal with coronavirus if there is a rise in number of cases in the coming days.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the government was well prepared with PPE kits, masks, testing kits, beds, ventilators and hospitals, to deal with up to one lakh cases in the State. “The situation is well under control as of now,” he said.

He participated at a video conference conducted by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to review the State’s preparedness to tackle the virus and the public health response to COVID-19.

The video conference assumes significance as it comes ahead of the end of Lockdown 4.0. Mr. Kumar told the Cabinet Secretary that the government was following guidelines being issued from time to time and was making all arrangements to control the spread of virus particularly in the containment zones.