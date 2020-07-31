Govt. project gets gold at Skoch Summit

HYDERABAD

31 July 2020

A Blockchain-based property registration project of Telangana government has bagged the gold award at the 66th Skoch Summit.

The solution was successfully piloted in partnership with CDAC Hyderabad to ensure tamper-proof land records, a release from Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao said. The release said T-Chits, a blockchain-based system to govern chit fund operations, was awarded the silver award. Telangana had won the gold medal in Emerging Technologies category for T-Chits at the 23rd National Awards for e-Governance in 2020, organised by DARP and MeitY.

According to the release, two AI-based projects that Mr.Rao had launched during the declaration of 2020 as Telangana’s Year of AI now received “Order of Merit”. While one is the AI-based crowd management solution to help police manage large crowd – implemented during Medaram jatara, the other is Medha Chatbot that helps citizens to find the right registration office.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd received national level ‘Gold Skoch award’ under Digital India Category from the Skoch Group recognising the robust and transparent ICT solution — Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System .

The award was received after different levels of scrutiny and jury evaluations of documentation, presentations, peer group analysis and expert voting. TSMDC scaled through around 1,000 projects to achieve the award Initially, Order of Merit was conferred and finally achieved prestigious SKOCH Award Gold under Digital India category, Managing Director of the State Corporation G. Malsur said.

The Kamareddy district administration has secured major recognition in tackling the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The district has been selected for the silver award for the district's response to COVID-19 controlling measures. District Collector A. Sharat complimented all the departments concerned.