Govt. policies helping real estate growth: Minister

‘Quality governance bringing IT firms to Telangana and creating jobs’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s policies and schemes along with law and order and quality governance has not only given an impetus to the real estate industry but has been bringing IT firms to Telangana and creating jobs, claimed Minister for Roads & Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy on Friday.

Round-the-clock power supply has been the key for growth and development enabling 1,500 firms to set up base here. The initiatives of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on improving road connectivity within the twin cities and in rest of the State has been another catalyst along with the TS-bPASS, Dharani portal and RERA, he said.

The Minister, who was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the three-day 10th CREDAI-Hyderabad Property Show at Hitex, said that the development of Regional Ring roads would help in the next growth phase of TS. He exhorted Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India members to create low investment properties and property development plans for middle class and below poverty line sections.

The property show would have over 15,000 best possible choice of residences and workspaces on display to suit varied customers’ needs complying with COVID-19 safety measures with limited stalls, wider corridors for social distancing, temperature checks at the entrance and sanitisation stations available to ensure seamless hygiene.

CREDAI-Hyderabad president P. Ramakrishna Rao requested the government to make use of the corpus fund collected as labour charges and available to be utilised for providing healthcare facilities for the construction labour.

He acknowledged the support of the government not only with innovative policies but helping the industry by allowing extension of all approvals and permissions by one year because of the pandemic plus permitting payment of various fees in instalments. Association office bearers G Anand Reddy, K Rajeshwar, N Jaideep Reddy, B Jagannath Rao, Aditya Gowra, Shivraj Thakur and K. Rambabu and others participated.