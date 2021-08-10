Govt. plea to scale up cotton, redgram cultivation falls flat

Farmers take up two crops only in 72%, 44% of planned extent

Notwithstanding the repeated appeals made by the Agriculture Department to scale up cultivation of crops such as cotton and redgram and bring down paddy extent, the farming community appears to have decided to have their own way as being described by the pattern of raising crops this Kharif (Vaanakalam) season.

Against nearly 70.05 lakh acres area proposed for cotton cultivation this season, farmers have taken up the crop in nearly 50.19 lakh acres as on August 9, with the ideal time for sowing the seed ending in the third week of July itself. Similarly, redgram was proposed in 20.01 lakh acres this season but it is sown in less than half (43.77%) the planned extent.

Sown in nearly 8.76 lakh acres, the extent of redgram is lower than its extent during the last Kharif when it was cultivated in nearly 9.81 lakh acres. Instead, farmers have taken to maize and soybean on a large scale – over 260% of the extent proposed for the season.

As a result, focus is back on paddy to reach the total extent proposed for the season – over 1.40 crore acres. Kharif crops have so far been taken up in nearly 1.03 crore acres irrespective of favourable seasonal conditions and reaching the proposed area now largely depends on paddy, which is transplanted in 31.15 lakh acres against the proposed area of 41.85 lakh acres.

“From mandal level officers – Agriculture Officers and Agriculture Extension Officers – to Minister for Agriculture, the farming community was being told repeatedly to downsize the cultivation of paddy and instead go for cotton, redgram and other alternative crops not only to make optimum utilisation of water available but also to prevent the glut,” a senior official said admitting that reaching the proposed extent would depend only on paddy now.

The official stated that farmers were told to go for cotton in a large extent as there was good demand for the fibre in the international market and there was also demand for redgram in the domestic market itself as it being major pulses crop consumed by people across the regions. “Over all, cultivation of pulses is just 47.4% as redgram, greengram and blackgram have been sown in 10,45,212 acres against the planned area of 22,04,448 acres”, the official said.

With heavy rains and flooding damaging greengram and blackgram in about 25% of their sown extent (1,69,450 acres), their production is expected to be hit badly this season. On the other hand, farmers have sown maize in nearly 263% (nearly 5.97 lakh acres) and soybean in over 260% (nearly 3.47 lakh acres) of the planned extents of 2.27 lakh acres and 1.33 lakh acres, respectively.