Govt. plans to turn vegetable waste in markets to energy

06 January 2021 23:30 IST

Team of officials to study waste-to-energy units in AP, MP

The State government is planning to make the best use of tonnes of vegetable waste generated in several major vegetable and fruit markets every day in the city, including at Rythu Bazaars, which otherwise would ultimately reach garbage dumpyards.

As part of its plan, a team of the TS-Agros and agricultural marketing and other officials would visit the waste-to-energy plants being run with the association of Mahindra and Mahindra at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and at Tirupati, Piduguralla and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh to study the model and possibilities of the replication of the idea here.

At a meeting of the Telangana State Agro-Industries Development Corporation (TS-Agros) held here on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said that the government would take a decision after the team submits its report. The study assumes significance in the wake of plans to step up vegetable production in the State to improve their availability to consumers in the city.

Officials stated that a bio-gas plant has already been established at the Erragadda Rythu Bazar with the help of an NGO to utilise the vegetable waste and supply the gas generated to the canteen there.