Govt. plans to turn vegetable waste in markets to energy

The State government is planning to make the best use of tonnes of vegetable waste generated in several major vegetable and fruit markets every day in the city, including at Rythu Bazaars, which otherwise would ultimately reach garbage dumpyards.
As part of its plan, a team of the TS-Agros and agricultural marketing and other officials would visit the waste-to-energy plants being run with the association of Mahindra and Mahindra at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and at Tirupati, Piduguralla and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh to study the model and possibilities of the replication of the idea here.
At a meeting of the Telangana State Agro-Industries Development Corporation (TS-Agros) held here on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said that the government would take a decision after the team submits its report. The study assumes significance in the wake of plans to step up vegetable production in the State to improve their availability to consumers in the city.
Officials stated that a bio-gas plant has already been established at the Erragadda Rythu Bazar with the help of an NGO to utilise the vegetable waste and supply the gas generated to the canteen there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath