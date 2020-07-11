Govt. plans to make market intelligence available to farmers

HYDERABAD

11 July 2020 20:16 IST

Agricultural scientists to make the research analysis committee

The State government will soon establish a market intelligence centre and a market research analysis committee with agricultural scientists to guide the implementation of regulated farming by studying the new trends in world farming arena and make proper suggestions to farmers on raising crops to help them improve their incomes.

This was stated by Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy at Karimnagar on Saturday after inaugurating the new buildings and laboratory of the agricultural research station (ARS) there. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was continuously working on strengthening agricultural education and research along with agriculture sector in the State with several interventions including the innovate Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima 24×7 free power and other schemes. Stating that the government was of the firm belief that employment creation to a majority in the society was possible only by strengthening the agriculture sector, the minister said about ₹60,000 crore was being spent on it every year. Complimenting the efforts of the agricultural scientists led by the Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), he said they were helping the government with their suggestions on making agriculture profitable.

The minister said the ARS at Karimnagar was seven decades old and it specialises in research on maize. He urged the scientists there to create new high-yielding varieties to help the farming community make their activity remunerative. He stated that improving the income of farmers would also help the State grow economically. He, however, said the Centre was not considering the State’s request to link Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme with agriculture since the sector was facing huge scarcity of labourers, although farm mechanisation was increasing every year. The State government was also giving priority to farm mechanisation and the problem-free harvesting of paddy during the recent Yasangi (Rabi) season with the help of mechanised harvesters during the COVID-19 lockdown period was a proof of it.

Minister for Civil Supplies G. Kamalakar, District Collector A. Shashanka, legislators Rasamayi Balkishen, Sunke Ravishanker, Naradasu Laxmana Rao, Registrar of PJTSAU D. Sudheer Kumar and others participated.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Rythu Vedika at Velchala in Choppadandi constituency, the minister said Telangana was the first State in the country to mobilise the farming community and make them an organised force by forming Rythu Bandhu Samithis and establishing the Rythu Vedikas to empower them with knowledge in the farm sector.