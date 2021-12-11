Hyderabad

Govt. plans EV charging stations along NHs

Visitors going through stalls and making enquiries about electric vehicles during ‘Go Electric’ campaign and road show and exhibition on EVs organised by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) at People’s Plaza near Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy opened an exhibition and road-show of electric vehicles (EVs) organised by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd at Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the future of mobility was that of EVs and people need not have any apprehensions on using electric vehicles as they would not only help in environment protection, but also save money spent on petrol and diesel.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy also drove some electric vehicles including a car, a bike and an auto-rickshaw. He stated that 136 EV charging stations were opening in the city and efforts were on to open such stations along all the highways.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Chairman of TSREDCO Syed Abdul Aleem, V-C and Managing Director N. Janaiah, Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency Abhay Bakre and others attended the event.


