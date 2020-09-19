Govt. planning to equip all hospital beds with oxygen facility: Chief Secretary

Union Minister, Cabinet Secretary pat TS govt. for low COVID mortality rate

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba have complimented the Telangana government for keeping the COVID-19 mortality rate lower than the national rate and the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mr. Goyal and Mr. Gauba held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of 12 States, from New Delhi on Saturday and enquired about the steps being taken to contain the spread of virus.

Ramping up COVID screening tests and making testing facilities available in several locations across the State including at several Primary Health Centres, Urban Health Centres and Basthi Dawakhanas were appreciated.

Speaking at the virtual meet, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the State government was fully geared up to handle the pandemic, although the number of positive cases had started declining. Explaining various measures taken, he said COVID testing had been ramped up considerably and RT-PCR testing was being conducted on every person found to be symptomatic in the rapid antigen test. The government had also formulated a strategy to equip all beds with oxygen facilities and special focus was being laid on managing the situation in the districts too, Mr Somesh Kumar added.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare S.A.M. Rizvi and Director-Drugs Control Preeti Meena attended the e-meet.