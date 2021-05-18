Govt panel nod must for hospitals to access anti-Black Fungus drug

A key drug used in the treatment of Mucormycosis and whose demand has soared in recent weeks with a sharp increase in number of people contracting the rare fungal infection can be accessed by hospitals only with the approval of a government committee.

All the manufacturers, clearing and forwarding agents (CFAs), stockists and distributors of Liposomal Amphotericin B injection 50 mg have to supply the drug available with them to the hospitals where such patients are admitted “only after recommendation of the government committee,” a directive from the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana government said.

While previously too the drug was supplied only to hospitals or in other words not sold to patients over the counter, the latest directive is intended to streamline and ensure those with Black Fungus get access to it. It comes amid reports of black marketing of the drug. According to the DCA communication, the State government has constituted the committee, with Director Medical Education as the head, to ensure patients with post COVID complication of Mucormycosis get access to Liposomal Amphotericin B injection.

It directed the manufacturers to supply the drug directly to their stockists and inform the Drug Control Department the quantity supplied and details of the stockists immediately. In turn, the stockists have to issue the vials only on recommendation of the government committee to the hospitals.

Seeking to caution the stockists against issue of even a single vial either to hospitals or patients directly without the approval of the committee, the DCA said “any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously.” The communication was marked to a number of drugmakers, including Mylan Laboratories, Celon Labs, Bharat Serum and Vaccines, Cipla, Hetero, Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Neon Labs, Abott India and Panacea Biotech.

P.Girish Bhat, managing director of Medihauxe Pharma, which is one of the largest distributors of life saving medicines, said the requirement to get approval of committee should not add to the time taken to get the medicine.