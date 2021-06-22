Govt. opts for phased opening of schools

Classes for standard 8 to 10 students to start from July 1

Official guidelines with regard to opening schools and colleges are likely to be issued in a couple of days, but the State government in principle seems to have opted for phased opening of schools.

Classes for standard 8 to 10 students would start from July 1 and the timings would be 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Classes for students of standard 6 and 7 will start from July 20 and from August 16, for students in standard 3 to 5.

Intermediate classes will be open from July 1 with permission given to run physical classes. It is for the colleges to decide whether or not to offer both online and offline classes simultaneously. However, classes for degree and polytechnic courses will be held offline from July 1. Commissioner for Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has already issued orders for physical classes.

The government is still struggling with opening of the residential schools as they are linked with hostels. A meeting with the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Ministers has been called on Wednesday to take a final decision in this regard. The government is worried that a large congregation of students in the hostels will be unmanageable if the cases start rising again.