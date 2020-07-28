Hyderabad

Govt. offer to property tax defaulters

Offering incentive upon one time payment of property tax arrears, the government has issued orders announcing waiver of 90% accumulated interest on property tax arrears, provided the tax payer clears the principal amount till 2019-20 with 10% interest at one go.

The offer, valid only for non-government properties, in all urban local bodies, including GHMC, will begin on Aug. 1 and conclude on Sept. 15. At the end of 2019-20, there was accumulation of property tax arrears to the tune of ₹1,478 crore for GHMC alone, of which ₹1,018 crore was the interest amount.

