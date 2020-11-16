Govt. not recording farm suicides: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad

16 November 2020 23:40 IST

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy has alleged that the government was not recording the suicides of farmers to keep its slate clean thus doing great injustice to the farming community.

At a press conference here, he said while media has been reporting on the suicides the police is not registering those deaths as suicides on the instructions of the government. At least six farmers committed suicide in the last two days but the government is not even recording them.

Mr. Reddy demanded that ₹25 lakh ex-gratia be given to the farmers taking their lives unable to take the losses. It is unfortunate that the government has come out with a scheme for farmers suicides but not saving their lives, he alleged.

GHMC polls

He said the government has not responded so far to the huge crop losses across the State due to floods. It has given ₹500 crore relief to flood victims in the city keeping an eye on the GHMC elections but not a single rupee was given for farmers who lost their crops in the same floods, he said.

“Where is the promise of farm loan waiver and what about the free fertilizer to the farmers promised by the TRS before the elections, he asked. The Congress MLA demanded assistance of ₹20,000 per acre for the crop losses or else he would lay siege to the Pragati Bhavan with farmers soon.