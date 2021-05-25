Govt. nod to private centres for inoculating 18+ citizens

HYDERABAD

The State Health department has finally accorded permission to Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (PCVCs) to administer jabs to people aged 18 years and above, and to also conduct workplace vaccination.

Citing the Centre’s communication which permits vaccination for people in the 18+ category as well as workplace vaccination by mapping with designated PCVCs, Telangana Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said, “All designated private hospitals as PCVCs in the States are hereby permitted to carry out COVID Vaccination in the hospitals, as well as workplaces (on requests made by institutions or companies or gated communities etc.) by registering on CoWin portal and by following COVID Vaccination guidelines”.

The senior official also tweeted (@drgsrao) about it on Tuesday afternoon. The Health department has resumed second dose vaccination for people above 45 years at Government CVCs from Tuesday, after a gap of 10 days.

There was no communication about vaccinating 18-44 years age group at Government CVCs. On May 18, senior officials from the Health department said that the State government has procured 4.90 lakh COVID vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group. But the target population in the age group is 1.90 crore people which raised questions on who among them would get priority.

Dr Srinivasa Rao had earlier said that a decision on it will be taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and senior officials. He has also added that attempts to procure more doses are under way.

Around a week ago, the State government floated a global e-tender for procurement of 10 million doses of vaccine for COVID-19 within a period of six months.