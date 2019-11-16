Govt. nod for anti-power theft Inspector post

The State government has approved creation of one post of Inspector of Police for Anti-Power Theft Squad police station at Siddipet. However, the post would be filled on deputation basis drawing personnel from the concerned local cadre of the Home Department. According to a GO issued on Friday, the Home Department is required to obtain concurrence of the Finance (HRM) Department before initiating measures to fill up the post sanctioned. When contacted, TSSPDCL CMD G. Raghuma Reddy said the power distribution circle at Siddipet was created about three years ago.

He explained that there were 10 such police stations, one each for every circle, before the reorganisation of districts and the one at Siddipet was the last one to be set up. Their utility has little significance now after the introduction of 24×7 free power supply to agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved creation of 148 police posts in the ranks ranging from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Constable in Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco), also to be filled on deputation basis.