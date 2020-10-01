Govt. mulls resumption of non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital

More workforce, better infra needed to handle additional load, say officials

Intense discussions are under way to resume non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital. However, critical infrastructure such as diagnostic machines, pending for the past many years, has to be provided if both COVID and non-COVID patients are to be served at the State-run hospital.

When cases started to increase in March, Health Minister Eatala Rajender issued directions to turn Gandhi Hospital into an exclusive COVID treatment facility. Since then, it has been attending only patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Junior doctors’ plea

Junior doctors studying at Gandhi Medical College met the Health Minister on Tuesday stating that since only coronavirus patients are admitted there, post graduate students of some specialisations are not able to pursue their academic work.

Responding to the concern, Mr Rajender has directed officials to resume non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital and other health facilities. However, sources said that separate workforce, infrastructure, and other resources have to be provided to make the transition smooth.

“Of the two CT Scan machines at the hospital, one is 15 years old. If it breaks down, it cannot be repaired. The machine used for COVID patients cannot be used for other patients.

Defunct MRI machine

Besides, the lone MRI scanning machine is defunct. So we need at least one more CT Scan machine if COVID and non-COVID services are to be extended simultaneously. If MRI machines are also provided, it would be of great help,” hospital sources said. In effect, it would be akin to running two hospitals parallelly from one location.

The CT Scan machine is used for COVID patients to know if virus has attacked lungs, and the extent of the damage. Before March, around 100 people used to be examined daily using the diagnostic machines.

Besides, separate workforce which includes doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, patient care providers and others, will be needed for the two categories of patients. It was learnt that the Health Minister has met senior officials from the hospital administration for a discussion on how to move ahead with the plan.

Currently, around 600 COVID patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi. The patient load has to come down substantially if the existing workforce is to be distributed.