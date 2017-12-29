Govt. mulls ‘Clean Authority of Telangana’

The stage is being set for the introduction of an exclusive authority to deal with solid waste, waste water and polluted air in all the urban areas across the State.

The Government is finalising modalities for establishing ‘Clean Authority of Telangana’- an apex body, that will ensure enforcement of measures aimed at containing the harm caused through solid waste, waste water and polluted air to human health. Preparations are on to introduce a bill constituting the authority, to be modelled on the lines of similar body in Japan, in the ensuing budget session of the legislature.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department officials said the authority would be dealing with planning and implementation of measures to check pollution. Given the magnitude at which solid waste, waste water and polluted air were growing, such an exclusive authority had become essential, they said.

While the Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation through Ramky were engaged in checking pollution-related issues, it was felt that entrusting work to an exclusive entity would enable effective handling of the environment and human health-related concerns. Work on the preparation of the legislation had commenced and it was planned to depute a high-level delegation to Japan to study the practices there before giving a final shape to the proposed Bill.

Though it was initially planned to establish such an authority for the Hyderabad metropolitan area, the Government wanted an authority at the State-level in view of the fast growing urban culture across Telangana. “We have the Pollution Control Board. But, it is a regulator and cannot be engaged in implementation of rules and practices,” a senior official said.

Moreover, establishment of such an authority would ensure that it could act as a platform for developing projects in these specific areas through public private partnership mode besides ensuring engagement of NGOs and public at large in handling pollution-related concerns, he said.