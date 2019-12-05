Govt. mulling giving power to women SHGs: Errabelli

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Thursday that the State government was mulling delegating powers to Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) women SHG groups to check crimes against women at the grass-roots level.

Expressing concern over the Disha incident, he said that the TRS government would deal firmly against those involved in crime and atrocities against women.

The Minister along with Vemulawada legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu, ZP chairperson S. Aruna, Markfed chairman L. Bapu Reddy, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and others participated in various developmental programmes in Vemulawada assembly segment Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday.

Mr. Errabelli said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was contemplating on empowering women SHG members to check crimes such as eve-teasing, molesting and rape. “Women SHG members could hand over the accused to the police station,” he opined.

He distributed ₹6.32 crore to women SHGs under “Stree Shakti” bank linkage programme, ₹10 crore to women SHG members and ₹4.62 crore to MEPMA groups. He also handed over 35 tractors to farmers and laid the foundation stone for construction of 40 double bedroom houses at Nampally village and a community hall at ₹40 lakh for women at Hanumajipet village. He also unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and launched Vaikuntha Ratham in Vemulawada municipality.

Regarding 24x7 power supply to the farm sector, he said that the TRS government had realised the dream of providing Godavari water to the upland regions of Vemulawada segment through Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. He also called upon local body elected representatives to strive hard to transform villages into model ones by utilising funds and through NREGS.

Ch. Ramesh Babu said that the upland Vemulawada assembly segment turned fertile with the Kaleshwaram project water. He informed women SHG members to utilise the financial assistance for their economic empowerment.