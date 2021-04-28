Govt. lecturers seek summer holidays

Telangana Government Colleges Gazetted Teachers Association (TGCGTA) has appealed to the government to announce summer holidays for them or at least allow them to work from home as lecturers were falling ill due to the rising cases of corona.

Representatives of TGCGTA met the Registrars of all the universities with the representations demanding summer holidays for them, according to TGCGTA president A. Sanjeevaiah and general secretary K. Surender Reddy.

They said the association had recently reached out to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran and Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal requesting work-from-home facility.

Though the Minister agreed to the issues raised by them and assured a positive decision nothing had come out so far.

They said anyway students were taking only online classes and lecturers were well-equipped with skills to teach from home, but the government was delaying the decision. Mr. Surender Reddy said that several lecturers had already fallen ill and were admitted to hospitals while two lecturers lost their husbands due to corona. In City College 27 staff members tested positive and the situation was scary.

Similarly, cases were being reported in several colleges and lecturers were preferring taking leave to coming to colleges, he said. The government should realise the gravity of the situation and announce summer holidays.