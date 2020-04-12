Govt. launches supply of fruit baskets on demand

After arranging the organised supply of vegetables through mobile rythu bazaars to help people overcome the scarcity of essential goods with a phone call, the Horticulture and Marketing departments of the State have come together again, this time to supply fruit baskets/ packs.

The arrangement being made with the dual purpose of ensuring proper price to farmers for their produce and to provide consumers quality fruits in the backdrop of restrictions on movement due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The decision to supply fruits on demand, after taking the order on 73307-33212, was taken on Sunday on the suggestion of Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy after his visit to sweet lime and acid lime orchards in Nalgonda.

Officials said each basket would be charged ₹300 and would comprise 1.5kg of mango, 3kg of papaya, 1kg of sapota, 2.5kg of sweet lime, 12 fruits of acid lime and 4kg of watermelon. They would be supplied to residential colonies, apartments and gated communities with a minimum order for 30 baskets.

To begin with, it was decided to tie-up supply of 30 tonnes of sweet lime, 10 tonnes of mango, 6 tonnes of sapota, 8 tonnes of watermelon and 2 tonnes of papaya for supply as part of the fruit on demand.

The Minister stated that supply of sweet lime and mango to northern parts of the country have not taken place this year due to the lockdown and farmers were finding it difficult to dispose of their produce.