Govt. launches collaborative effort with NGOs, startups

Old age empowerment, women and child development, hunger and climate change among focus areas

The Telangana government on Tuesday launched a collaborative effort between non-governmental organisations and startups to co-create solutions in the social sector. Called Impact Labs, the initiative focuses on co-creation of solutions by startups and NGOs, and is aided by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and the ITE&C department.

“The focus on social impact under startup ecosystem should be attributed to the collaborations between various entities. The government of Telangana has been very upfront in taking it to the next level, for which we are launching Impact Labs, a program for another crucial collaboration between NGOs and startups,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to ITE&C department at the launch.

The areas mapped out for the collaboration are education, health and nutrition, assistive technology, old age empowerment, women and child development, hunger, agriculture, climate change and clean mobility, according to a press release.

Some NGOs on-boarded in the program include ActionAid India, World Vision India, Save the Children, Greenpeace, SOPAR-Bala Vikasa, Akshaya Patra, Youngistaan Foundation, PLAN International, and HelpAge India.

“Impact Labs will provide a platform for both entities to co-create a proof-of-concept from scratch for the defined problem statements and pilot the same in Telangana,” said Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam.