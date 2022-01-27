Govt. keen to reopen colleges

Still mulling whether opening primary schools can be delayed a bit

Schools and colleges are all set to open from January 31 in Telangana with the government deciding to go ahead with the suggestion from the Health department officials that the COVID positivity rate is likely to remain low.

A senior official confirmed that classes will reopen and clarity on staggered reopening for different grades or for entire classes will be decided in a day. “Classes will reopen and we are still discussing whether the primary classes could be opened a few days later,” he told The Hindu. The government is also waiting to see if the Central government releases any new guidelines before officially announcing it. “As of now the holidays are till January 30 only,” an official said.

Earlier, the government announced the Sankranti holidays till January 8 to 16 but later extended the holidays to January 30 in view of the rising COVID cases and also taking into consideration parents’ apprehensions.

Health department officials apparently advised the government that the spread of COVID was not rising as expected at the start of the month and the recovery rate among the infected was fast and without many complications.

Moreover, the vaccination drive was pretty fast and a large number of people were also opting for the booster dose.

The government has also been under pressure from the school managements to reopen the schools from January 31 arguing that any delay would mean denying justice to students and a generation of them will get impacted if the closure continues.

The Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) recently met the Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy and said the academic teaching days had already been lost and any delay would be disastrous for the learning capabilities of children.

This is particularly applicable to students in budget schools where the majority of students study apart from the government schools.

The TRSMA president, Y. Shekar Rao said that physical classes had been held just for 55 days so far out of the 220 mandatory days and urged the government to extend the academic year to May 30 this year rather than ending it on April 22.

The curriculum has to be completed and before that students have to be brought back into learning mode.

Mr. Rao claimed that there was pressure from parents and teachers apart from the students for reopening. When the stakeholders want it the government should not delay the reopening since the health officials too have given a positive report. There was no point in keeping malls, pubs and other business establishments open with large congregations but impose restrictions on educational institutions.