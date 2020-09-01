Hyderabad

Govt. issues order on Metro rail

Telangana government issued orders on Tuesday, permitting Hyderabad Metro Rail to commence operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect generally following the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by the Centre on Monday.

Metro Rail services throughout the country were suspended following the nationwide lockdown declared in March 22 to contain spread of COVID-19. It means commercial operations will start after a gap of more than five months.

HMR MD NVS Reddy confirming the news said metro rail chiefs across the country discussed the safety protocols to be followed and these will be announced soon. He is already on record that all the systems are being maintained in top condition to commence operations at a short notice.

