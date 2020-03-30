‘Govt. is in the driving seat’

At a time when many State governments, including Telangana, are creating their own isolation and quarantine facilities, will the private isolation room initiative not confuse people about whom to approach in case they struggle with COVID-19 symptoms?

Private and government institutions seem to be working in silos was the response of many at the virtual media conference.

Apollo Hospitals Group joint MD Sangita Reddy (in pic), however, was categorical in her response and said, “Everyone realises the extent of seriousness of the pandemic. The government is doing an amazing job and also partnering with private sector to ensure safety of people and for mobilising personal protection equipment, ventilators etc. This is an innovative method to enhance existing infrastructure, be it isolation rooms, medically supervised beds etc. We informed the State governments our ideology and this is a joint effort. Every COVID-19 sick and isolated person is reported to the national grid. The government is clearly in the driving seat. The individual with symptoms should call the government helpline first. Some may come directly to the private institutions. So, it is about making facilities available for common man and for every section.”

She added that institutions were not working in isolation. “There is regular communication from the Centre and State. We are working in a unified and coordinated manner. The lockdown is helping,” she stated.