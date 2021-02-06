Govt. intensifies efforts to finalise quantum of fitment

HYDERABAD

06 February 2021 00:18 IST

Senior officials hold meetings to assess financial implications of PRC recommendations

Government employees may soon hear announcement on the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, including fitment hike.

The State government has intensified its efforts to finalise the quantum of fitment hike and other benefits to employees. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is learnt to have conferred with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials on Thursday, to discuss the implications of the PRC recommendations on State finances.

The meeting comes in the light of presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which offered no big assistance to the State forcing the administration to tread a cautious line. The Chief Minister is learnt to have directed the Chief Secretary and senior officials to prepare a detailed report on this.

Advertising

Advertising

The committee is understood to have been directed to evaluate the impact on finances for different slots of fitment benefit. The PRC recommended 7.5% fitment hike and said that the fitment hike along with enhancement of some other emoluments would translate to ₹2,232 crore additional burden on the State exchequer.

The Finance department had accordingly held meetings with officials concerned who assisted the PRC in calculating the effect to arrive at the basis on which the assessment had been made. Officials were however, tight-lipped about the outcome of the meetings, but sources said a detailed report would be submitted to the Chief Minister soon.

The development follows the concerns expressed by employees over the ‘low’ fitment hike announced by the PRC after two and a half years’ wait. The employees associations had been demanding that the government implement fitment benefit above or on par with the 43% fitment given to employees. It is also learnt that employees’ unions had been sounded about the possibility of meeting with the CM soon after which an announcement would be made.