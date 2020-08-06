Govt. insensitive: Jagga

Congress MLA of Sangareddy Jagga Reddy found fault with the government for its focus on Cabinet meeting on Secretariat rather than on dealing with the rising corona cases in the State.

In an interaction with the media here on Thursday, he said the insensitivity and inhuman attitude of the government towards people was reflected when ₹500 crore was allocated for construction of Secretariat while only ₹100 crore for corona. “Is this how the government responds when lakhs of people are suffering from the disease and fear that they won’t be treated at the hospials? People have lost confidence in this government and the medical infrastructure due to its negligent attitude,” he said.

The Congress leader welcomed Minister Talasani Srinivas’s statement that he would go to Gandhi Hospital if he tested positive but asked whether every normal patient was treated the way he would be treated. “Ministers should behave responsibly rather than confining themselves to making political statements,” he said. He reiterated his demand for including COVID treatment under Aarogyasri. He condoled the death of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy. “He tried to sort out differences between me and Harish Rao by personally arranging a meeting,” he recalled.