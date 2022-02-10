Govt. inks MoU with British Council

For cooperation in research and education

The government of Telangana and the British Council have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate greater research between institutions and assist in the internationalisation of higher education to create greater global opportunities for the youth of Telangana.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary to Government Jayesh Ranjan, Director General-Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad Ajit Rangnekar, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming, British Council-South India director Janaka Pushpanathan.

As per the agreement signed between the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and the British Council, both organisations will aim at working closely to engineer new partnerships between universities, research institutions and centres of excellence in the United Kingdom and in Telangana.

Focus areas

The partnerships between RICH and UK higher education institutions will be in the areas of aerospace, defence, life sciences and pharma, food and agriculture, and sustainability.

The two partners will also take part in joint innovation or entrepreneurship initiatives, like sharing of best practices and or development of bespoke courses to develop relevant skills amid young people of Telangana.

The British Council and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education have been partnering to achieve the State’s knowledge and employment ambitions for its youth for the past decade as per the MoU signed in 2018.