Govt. initiatives giving a fillip to farm sector: Srinivas Yadav

As many as 566 claims have been settled under Rythu Bima providing succour to the kin of the deceased farmers under the landmark scheme, said Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav.

In the first phase of the Rythu Bandhu (investment support scheme), ₹257.75 crore was disbursed to as many as 2,67,202 farmers in the district for the kharif. For rabi, little over ₹250 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of a total of 2,47,835 farmers in the district, he said.

He was addressing an impressive gathering after hoisting the national flag at the State Formation Day main ceremony at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday.

He said the State government’s multifarious initiatives such as 24X7 free power supply to the agricultural sector and Rythu Bandhu schemes were aimed at giving a fillip to the agricultural sector and improving farmers’ lives.

In another major initiative, land records pertaining to 9,57,000 acres were updated under the land records purification process in a total of 380 revenue villages in the district, he noted.

He listed out various other key interventions to promote dairy, livestock, fisheries and other allied farm sectors to augment farmers’ income and boost the rural economy. The Minister also highlighted the ongoing major infrastructure development activities in the vital spheres such as education, health, irrigation and road network.

Khammam MLA P. Ajay Kumar, Collector R.V. Karnan, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, and others were present.

The Minister felicitated the family members of Telangana martyrs and visited the stalls put up by various government departments to mark the Formation Day celebrations.

Cultural programmes

Meanwhile, an array of cultural programmes depicting the rich cultural heritage of Telangana marked the Formation Day celebrations in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

Tribal artistes from different corners of the Bhadrachalam Agency performed Kommu Koya and other famous tribal dances at a programme held under the aegis of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) here.

Addressing a meeting held in this connection, ITDA Project Officer V.P. Gautham traced the history of the ITDA and explained the gamut of its activities in the crucial sectors such as education, health, irrigation, livelihood and self-employment with an objective to ensure all-round development of tribals.

In the district headquarters town of Kothagudem, the Formation Day was celebrated on a grand scale at Pragathi Maidan. Zilla Parishad Chairman B. Vasudeva Rao hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

He along with Collector Rajath Kumar Saini handed over customised two-wheelers to four physically-challenged youths at the ceremony.

A rally and a mega cultural programme were organised under the aegis of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in the coal town on the occasion.