Govt. hospitals’ share of Aarogyasri claims rises to 50%

The number of reimbursement claims for Aarogyasri health insurance funds by government hospitals has reached 50% of the total. Until the last financial year, the majority of claims were filed by private and corporate hospitals.

Around 70% of the total 1.96 lakh claims filed in the financial year 2014-15 were by private and corporate hospitals in the State. The remaining 30% were from government hospitals.

“In the previous financial year (2021-22), as many as 1.52 lakh of the total 3.56 lakh claims were raised by government hospitals which comes to a little over 42%. In the ongoing financial year, the government claims have increased to nearly 50%,” said a source.

Claims by government hospitals are estimated to increase in the coming months since the insurance scheme has been extended to Primary Health Centres and the increase in government health facilities.

There are around 87.4 lakh families eligible under the health insurance. Around ₹800 crore to ₹1,000 crore is annually spent for the scheme.

According to the Aarogyasri website, ₹6,027.18 crore is preauthorised from June 2014. Of that, ₹4,046.41 crore was preauthorised to private hospitals, which comes to 67.1%. The remaining ₹1980.66 crore was for government hospitals.

The focus on getting more funds under the scheme for government hospitals has increased over the past few months. Around six months ago, Health Minister T. Harish Rao directed doctors at Niloufer Hospital to set monthly targets for treatment under the insurance scheme.