Govt. helps American tourist

Acting upon newspaper reports that highlighted the plight of John Frieser, an American tourist who lost his belongings, including travel documents, while on a train journey, Secretary-Tourism B. Venkatesham set in motion the process of extending the necessary help to him.

On Friday, Mr. Frieser met Mr. Venkatesham at the Secretariat. After enquiring about his plight, the tourism official spoke to officials at the US Consultate here and other Indian officials to help the tourist return home.