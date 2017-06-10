Govt. helps American tourist

Acting upon newspaper reports that highlighted the plight of John Frieser, an American tourist who lost his belongings, including travel documents, while on a train journey, Secretary-Tourism B. Venkatesham set in motion the process of extending the necessary help to him.
On Friday, Mr. Frieser met Mr. Venkatesham at the Secretariat. After enquiring about his plight, the tourism official spoke to officials at the US Consultate here and other Indian officials to help the tourist return home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor