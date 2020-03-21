Govt. guidelines for Janata Curfew

The State Government late on Saturday night issued guidelines for observing Janata Curfew in the State on Sunday.

The guidelines issued in the name of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar are as follows:

* Janata curfew shall be in force from 6 am on March 22 to 6 am on March 23.

* Collectors/Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police shall appeal to residents to exercise self-restraint and stay at home for the duration of Janata curfew.

* Movement of personnel involved in provision of essential services such as health, sanitation, police etc will be permitted.

* Movement of residents will be permitted for accessing emergency medical services.

* Metro services and TSRTC buses will not operate

* Inter-state border check posts shall be strengthened to check vehicles from outside.

* Transport of medicines, essential commodities and perishable food items will, however, be permitted.

* All malls, shops, establishments etc will be closed . Traders and businesspersons shall be requested to cooperate in this regard.

* Collectors/Commissioners of Police/SPs will ensure that a siren is sounded at 5 pm on March 22 in all areas to indicate the time for applauding the work of frontline personnel combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

* Collectors will send a report every four hours to Chief Secretary.