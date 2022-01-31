Govt. eyes additional revenue

HYDERABAD

31 January 2022

With revision of rates, about ₹300 cr. more a month likely from Registration dept.

The State Government is expecting an additional revenue of ₹300 crore to ₹400 crore a month from the Registration and Stamps department with the revision of market values of different kinds of properties.

The government has given its go-ahead for the proposals submitted by the Registration and Stamps department. The revised market values of lands including agricultural lands, open plots and apartments will come into effect from Tuesday.

According to revised rates, market value of lands ranging from ₹75,000 an acre to ₹ 5 crore an acre will be enhanced by 50 per cent. It will be 20 per cent for lands beyond ₹ 5 crore an acre and 10 per cent in case of those beyond ₹10 crore an acre.

Market value of open plots will also be subject to change and the revision will be of the order of 10 per cent to 35 per cent.

The change will be maximum of 35 per cent in case of open plots currently valued up to ₹ 20,000 a square yard and 15 per cent for those valued between ₹ 20,000 to ₹40,000 a sq. yd. Market value of lands valued beyond ₹ 40,000 a square yard have been increased by 10 per cent. In case of apartments, 25 per cent hike has been effected for flats valued up to ₹4,000 per sq.ft and the enhancement has been confined to 10 per cent in respect of high value flats.

The government is hopeful that the department’s average revenue every month will increase to over ₹ 1,400 crore a month. Registration and Stamps department has been among the high-performing departments since the last couple of years registering revenue of around ₹ 1,100 crore a month on an average.

The government has therefore set a target of ₹ 12,500 crore for the department during the current year and it had generated more than ₹ 9,000 crore till the end of January so far with two more months to go. “From around ₹550 crore, the revenue has increased to ₹ 1,100 crore a month on an average. We are hopeful that it will cross ₹1,400 crore consequent on the revision of market values,” a senior official told The Hindu.