Govt employee from Hyderabad gets back ₹97,312 lost to cyber criminals without FIR or petition

Published - July 26, 2024 11:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The employee dialled the helpline number - 1930 and complained about the fraud

The Hindu Bureau

A government employee from Hyderabad who lost ₹97,312 in an online fraud got the entire amount refunded to her without any petition or an FIR. Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police said that the woman dialled the helpline number - 1930 and complained about the fraud on the night of July 11. “Our night duty police officer B. Sandeep responded promptly and registered an online complaint. He then sent a notice to the bank and blocked the transaction of ₹97,312. The entire amount was refunded on July 25,” said the police. 

Cybercrime helpline number

Meanwhile, the cyber crime police advised people not to respond to emails and messages with embedded links. “Immediately change your passwords/CVV/PIN if you have accidentally revealed your credentials. In case you have become a victim of cyber financial fraud, report the same immediately by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or by visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in,” informed the advisory. 

